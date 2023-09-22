In the last few years, we have seen several talented directors from different Indian film industries shining bright on a global map. One of them is Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has already established himself as a maverick filmmaker in Kollywood and has created a cinematic universe. His next is Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay and it is expected to make his impact felt across the country and not just the Tamil industry. So, before its release, let’s see how Loki’s films have performed at the Indian box office, along with their verdicts and budgets!

For those who don’t know, his Vikram officially marked Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU) and it had references to Kaithi. The film was a huge commercial success across the globe and gave Kamal Haasan the much-needed box office hit. His upcoming film, Leo, is also said to be linked to LCU, thus raising excitement among fans.

Lokesh Kanagaraj marked his directorial debut with 2017’s Maanagaram. The film starring Sri, Sundeep Kishan and Regina Cassandra, was made on a very low budget of 4 crores and was declared a hit at the Indian box office with a lifetime of 6.50 crores net. Since then, the graph has kept rising for Loki, with his last directorial Vikram coming close to 250 crores net.

Take a look at the Indian box office performance, verdict and budget of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films below:

Maanagaram (2017)

Budget- 4 crores | Collection- 6.50 crores | Verdict- Semi-Hit/Hit

Kaithi (2019)

Budget- 25 crores | Collection- 75 crores | Verdict- Blockbuster

Master (2021)

Budget- 125 crores | Collection- 154.10 crores | Verdict- Semi-Hit/Hit

Vikram (2022)

Budget- 110 crores | Collection- 248 crores | Verdict- Blockbuster

