Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan continues its golden run at the Indian box office and has wrapped up its second week on a strong note. Recently, the film entered the 500 crore club, giving the actor his second film to achieve the feat. For Atlee, it was his debut on a pan-India level and he has hit it out of the park by making a huge impact in Directors’ Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100 crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200 crore club and so on. For each film in the overseas top 10 grossers, 50 points each are given.

After Jawan crossed the 400 crore net mark in India, Atlee was credited with a total of 400 points. Now, with the film entering the coveted 500 crore club, his points tally has been hiked by 100 more points, taking his total to 550 points (50 points for the film’s placing in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood). With this, he has surpassed Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma, who has 500 points.

As of now, Atlee is placed at the 8th spot in the Directors’ Ranking. There’s another big possibility that the director might end up beating Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Kabir Khan in the points table. As Jawan has a shot at the 600 crore club at the Indian box office, Atlee has a chance of grabbing 100 points and surpassing SLB (600 points).

Post Jawan’s 600 crores feat, even though Kabir Khan and Atlee will share equal points, i.e. 650, the latter will have an edge in ranking as he has one 600 crore grossers to his name, while Kabir has none. To know more, visit ‘Directors’ Power Index’.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

