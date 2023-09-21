Shah Rukh Khan has conquered the box office and how! Taking a break from acting has always been a dicey thought, but Kings never bow down to risks. He did it and came back strongly, in a style which no one ever imagined. First Pathaan and now Jawan, we have got our new bada*s action superstar and it seems the right time for Aditya Chopra to book him for Dhoom 4, the film which has been awaited for eternity.

We know SRK as the King of romance and no other actor can challenge him in his forte. But as there’s an unsaid rule, one has to keep up with the changing times to stay relevant. SRK sensed that and decided to switch his gears after the Zero debacle in 2018. Result? The superstar smashed 500 crores net in India and over 1000 crores gross globally, with his debut as a hardcore mass action star in and as Pathaan.

Many haters termed Pathaan’s success as a fluke and dismissed it calling the effect of Shah Rukh Khan’s absence from the big screen. King Khan gave a tight slap to them by delivering another soon-to-be 1000-crore club film, Jawan. So, it’s clear that the audience has accepted Shah Rukh as a true action star and what better than him getting signed up for one of the most discussed and hyped Indian films, Dhoom 4.

Not now, but Shah Rukh Khan’s name for Dhoom 4 has been doing rounds for ages. He has everything that is needed to be a super thief in the Dhoom franchise. No one is as charming as SRK, hands down! He got intriguing looks for a grey-shaded character, and we got plenty of them in Jawan. He has got that slick persona and physique, and there’s no need to mention his acting skills – he’s king!

While Shah Rukh Khan perfectly fits the bill for Dhoom 4’s super thief character, his presence ensures the film will carry god-level hype. He’s a global superstar; we have already witnessed his craze with Pathaan and Jawan. On top of that, the Dhoom film enjoys a hype of its own, no matter who plays the lead. And then, YRF’s backing as producer and distributor takes the film’s potential sky-high.

In the last instalment, Dhoom 3, Aamir Khan played super thief, and despite mixed reviews, it was a global blockbuster at 601 crores gross, which happened way back in 2013. Cut to now: if Aditya Chopra makes it happen with Shah Rukh Khan – the latest and greatest addition to the list of mass entertainers – Dhoom 4 will be an ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER from the word go. Definitely, a film with the potential of doing 3X the business of Dhoom 3, i.e. 1800 crores at the worldwide box office!

