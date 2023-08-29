It’s possibly the biggest news today that Aamir Khan is set to make a smashing comeback on the big screen. Yes, you read that right! The actor was in no mood to do another film after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha but thankfully, he hasn’t taken a long break as some exciting details are out about his next. Interestingly, he’ll reportedly be clashing with Akshay Kumar again at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

Last year, Aamir and Akshay locked horns at the box office as their Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan clashed at the box office. Both films turned out to be failures, and there was no excitement at all. But now, as the good old days are back for Bollywood, it’ll be exciting to see both the superstars battling it out once again.

As per Pinkvilla’s report, Aamir Khan is reuniting with director Rajkumar Santoshi after giving a classic cult, Andaz Apna Apna. A source close to the development states, “Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi have been discussing a subject for a while now and things have finally fallen into place. Aamir has loved what’s developed by Santoshi and has been sitting with him to work on all the aspects over the last few months.”

The report further states, “Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi are all set to bring their entertainer during the Christmas 2024 weekend. The prep work is going on in full swing and the film is all ready to roll out in January.” It is learnt that the duo has signed a two-film deal and Aamir Khan is acting in the first of two projects.

A few days back, we heard Akshay Kumar’s Welcome 3 is eyeing a Christmas 2024 release. So, we’re all set to witness another big clash at the box office next year.

