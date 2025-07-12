Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik with its ticket sales on the second day was hinting at better numbers than the opening day and it indeed has taken a jump on Saturday, hinting at a decent weekend with further growth on Sunday, since the jump significantly assures a good word-of-mouth.

Rajkummar Rao’s Last Theatrical Release

Rajkummar Rao’s last theatrical release was Bhool Chuk Maaf, and his current film is trending way lower than the romantic comedy starring Wamiqa Gabbi. In two days, Bhool Chuk Maaf earned 17.01 crore, earning 7.20 crore on day 1 followed by 9.81 crore on day 2.

Maalik Box Office Day 2 Early Estimates

On the second day, Saturday, July 12, Maalik earned in the range of 5.2 – 5.5 crore, as per the early estimates. The action drama might struggle to touch the 10 crore mark in two days.

Day 2 Occupancy Better Than Day 1

On day 2, Rajkummar Rao‘s film registered the same occupancy as the opening day for the morning shows. However, the afternoon and evening occupancy on day 2 was 16.9% and 19%, much better than the opening day, which registered 11.1% and 11.7% occupancy for the afternoon and evening shows!

Maalik VS Rajkummar Rao’s 1st Release Post-COVID

Rajkummar Rao’s first release post-COVID was Badhaai Do, which was released in theaters in 2022. The film earned 19.5 crore at the box office in its lifetime, and Maalik has already earned 48% of Badhaai Do’s total in 48 hours!

Rajkummar Rao’s Highest-Grossing Films!

With his latest release, Rajkummar Rao might enter his top 10 highest-grossing films, pushing Newton out of the top 10. Newton is the tenth highest-grossing film of the actor’s career and it earned 22.18 crore in its lifetime.

