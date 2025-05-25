Bhool Chuk Maaf is surpassing expectations with every passing day at the Indian box office. The opening day numbers left us mind-boggled and the streak continues. Rajkummar Rao is now only 5.17 crores away from entering his top 10 highest-grossing films. Scroll below for day 2 updates!

How much did Bhool Chuk Maaf earn on day 2?

As per the official figures, Bhool Chuk Maaf minted 9.81 crores on day 2. It enjoyed a 36% jump in the last 24 hours. Analysts were worried that the sci-fi romantic comedy would struggle due to competition from Raid 2. But Rajkummar Rao starrer is instead giving Ajay Devgn’s film a run for its money.

The two-day total at the Indian box office stands at 17.01 crore net, which is around 20.07 crores in gross earnings. Karan Sharma’s directorial is made on a mid-budget of 50 crores. In only two days, it has managed to recover 34% of the estimated cost. At this pace, it will gain the success verdict within a week of its theatrical run.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown of Bhool Chuk Maaf below:

Day 1: 7.20 crores

Day 2: 9.81 crores

Total: 17.01 crores

Bhool Chuk Maaf vs Rajkummar Rao’s top grossers

The last few years have been magical for Rajkummar Rao, achieving new milestones at the Indian box office. He currently has only three films in his career that have earned over 50 crores – Kai Po Che, Stree, and Stree 2.

Bhool Chuk Maaf only needs 5.17 crores more in the kitty to enter Rajkummar Rao’s top 10 highest-grossing films.

Take a look at the complete list below:

Stree 2: 625.70 crores Stree: 129.67 crores Kai Po Che: 50 crores Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 44.48 crores Jungementall Hai Kya: 38.30 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi: 35.14 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi: 34.30 crores Roohi: 25.87 crores Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: 20.01 crores Newton: 22.18 crores

