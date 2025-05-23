Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf has opened to good response at the box office and before the expected numbers arrive, one thing is for sure, it has surpassed way past the actor’s first romantic comedy! In fact, it has already made a remarkable growth at the box office than his first romantic comedy!

Rajkummar Rao’s First Romantic Comedy!

While the Stree 2 actor’s first comic gig was in Arbaaz Khan’s Dolly Ki Doli, his first romantic comedy at the box office arrived in 2017 with Behen Hogi Teri starring Shruti Haasan! The film opened at the box office at 50 lakh and earned only 2.25 crore in its lifetime!

Bhool Chuk Maaf Opening VS Rajkummar Rao’s First Rom-Com

Bhool Chuk Maaf might open anywhere more than 7.5 crore at the box office on the opening day. So, the romantic comedy earned at least 15 times more than the opening day of his first romantic comedy.

Rajkummar Rao To Surpass Behen Hogi Teri’s Lifetime!

In fact, apart from this 1500% jump on the opening day, Rajkummar Rao will surely surpass the lifetime collection of his first romantic comedy on the opening day of his new film itself!

Year Of Rom-Com For Rajkummar Rao!

2017 was the year of romantic comedy for Rajkummar Rao. Apart from Behen Hogi Teri, he arrived with the successful Bareilly Ki Barfi, which opened at the box office with 2.45 crore. Interestingly, Bhool Chuk Maaf will also surpass the opening day of Bareilly Ki Barfi as well! All eyes are on the opening day numbers to unfold!

