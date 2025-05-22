Maaman Box Office Day 6: Soori Delivers The 6th Profitable Tamil Film Of 2025

Soori’s action drama Maaman is going strong at the box office and in six days it stands at a total net collection of 14.49 crore in India. Helmed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj the film maintains a strong pace at the box office earning in the range of 2 – 2.5 crore every single day in the week.

Sixth Most Profitable Tamil Film Of 2025

The film reportedly mounted on a budget of 10 crore and it is the sixth successful Tamil film already churning out 14.49 crore in 6 days, making a profit of almost 44.9% at the box office.

Maaman Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Wednesday, May 21, Maaman earned 2.09 crore at the box office, which was a drop of almost 7.1% from the previous day, which brought 2.25 crore. The film might close the first week at the box office at 16+ crore!

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the film at the Indian box office.

Day 1: 1.75 crore

Day 2: 2.5 crore

Day 3: 3.85 crore

Day 4: 2.05 crore

Day 5: 2.25 crore

Day 6: 2.09 crore

Total: 14.49 crore

How Much Does Soori’s Film Need To Become A Hit?

Soori‘s action drama needs a total net collection of 20 crore at the box office to turn a hit! It still needs to earn 5.51 crore to claim a hit verdict for itself. In doing so, it will be the sixth hit Tamil film of 2025!

Check out the most profitable Tamil films of 2025:

Tourist Family: 234% (21 days) Madha Gaja Raja: 224.6% Dragon: 192.8% Kudumbasthan: 134.9% Murmur: 130.4% Maaman: 44.9% (6 days)

How Much Does Soori’s Film Need to Enter the Top 5?

In order to enter the top 5 most profitable Tamil films of 2025, Soori’s film needs to axe the profit of Murmur. To churn out a profit of 130.4%, Maaman needs to earn 23.04 crore in total. It is less than 10 crore away from the landmark, and might achieve it in the coming weekend!

Maaman Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of the action drama at the box office after six days.

India net: 14.49 crore

India gross: 17.09 crore

Overseas gross: 0.2 crore

Worldwide gross: 17.11 crore

