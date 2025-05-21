Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh led Raid 2 is now chasing the 175 crore mark at the Indian box office. The crime thriller has enjoyed a smooth run at the ticket windows and will continue to do so until the arrival of Housefull 5 on June 6, 2025. It is now only __ crores away from the ‘hit’ tag. Scroll below for the latest collections on day 20.

How much has Raid 2 earned at the Indian box office?

Raj Kumar Gupta‘s directorial is currently in its third week. The box office collections have fallen to the vicinity of two crores. The official figures are yet to be released, but Raid 2 made an estimated earnings of 2.10 crores on day 20. It witnessed a 10% improvement compared to 2 crores earned on the third Monday.

The 20-day total at the Indian box office lands at 157.77 crore net, which is about 186.16 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 98.89 crores (extended 8-day week)

(extended 8-day week) Week 2: 41.33 crores

Day 16: 3 crores

Day 17: 4.30 crores

Day 18: 5.82 crores

Day 19: 2 crores

Day 20: 2.10 crores

Total: 157.77 crores

Raid 2 profit at the Indian box office

Ajay Devgn starrer is made on an estimated budget of 120 crores. In 20 days, the producers have raked in returns of 37.77 crores. When converted into a profit percentage, Raid 2 stands at 31.47%. It will become a ‘hit’ affair once the ROI hits 100%.

The crime thriller needs 82.23 crores more in the kitty to achieve the hit tag. There are 15 more days until the arrival of Housefull 5, which may steal its thunder. The target is huge! Only time will tell if Raid 2 manages to strike a gold!

Raid 2 ROI till Day 20:

India net: 157.77 crores

Budget: 120 crores

ROI: 31.47%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

