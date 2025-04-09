Ajay Devgn’s lineup of upcoming films looks exciting, and many of his films are backed by the sequel factor or franchise value. One such film is Raid 2, which is ready to arrive in theatres next month. Yesterday, the much-awaited trailer of the film was dropped online. The trailer teased an exciting clash between Ajay and Riteish Deshmukh, but was it enough to push the box office potential of day 1? Let’s discuss it in detail below!

About the film

For those who aren’t aware, the upcoming Bollywood crime thriller is a sequel to 2018’s Raid, a critical and commercial success. It featured an interesting face-off between Ajay and Saurabh Shukla. This time, it’s going to be Ajay versus Riteish Deshmukh. Also, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, and Amit Sial will be seen in key roles, and Saurabh Shukla will be seen reprising his role.

Riding high on sequel factor

So far in the post-pandemic era, we have seen that sequels or films with a franchise value are doing fantastic business. For such films, there’s a natural buzz on the ground, and similarly, Raid 2 is also enjoying a good buzz. The first installment created goodwill for itself due to its strong content, and that will clearly benefit the upcoming sequel.

Impact of the trailer

The trailer looked intriguing, and interestingly, Riteish Deshmukh grabbed more eyeballs than Ajay Devgn. The actor has displayed his potential in the past by effortlessly pulling off a negative role in Ek Villain. Now, even this time, there’s genuine interest in seeing him stand against Ajay. On top of that, Saurabh Shukla is there, along with other powerful actors. Overall, the trailer gave a vibe of an interesting and engaging film.

So, the trailer has done its job, and based on it, Raid 2 is aiming for a good start of 15-17 crore net at the Indian box office. In our projection, we have considered the fact that the film is releasing on holiday (May 1), which naturally boosts the opening. It’s similar to Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan, which earned 15.38 crores and 15.21 crores, respectively.

