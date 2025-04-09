After a couple of weeks of Chiyaan Vikram-led Veera Dheera Sooran’s release, Kollywood is going to witness the grand release of magnum opus tomorrow. Ajith Kumar returns to the big screen with Good Bad Ugly, and excitement is in the air. Yes, his last theatrical release, Vidaamuyarchi, was a disaster, but that is not an issue here. In fact, the Tamil superstar might get his second-biggest opener at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Better buzz than Vidaamuyarchi

Ever since the announcement was made in 2023, fans have been excited about the collaboration between Mythri Movie Makers and the Kollywood superstar. Since Mythri is known for backing magnum opuses, there was genuine interest surrounding the project. Also, the title, the look of Ajith, and the overall promotions created a good buzz on the ground level.

Vidaamuyarchi was also a biggie, but due to underwhelming marketing and the film’s feel, it couldn’t generate stronger buzz. Still, it opened strongly in the domestic market. Good Bad Ugly, which is in a much better position, is expected to easily surpass it.

Good trailer and the holiday benefit

The recently released trailer of Good Bad Ugly received mostly positive reactions. The entire star cast, the feel of a fun film, and references to Ajith’s biggies (Billa and Mankatha) garnered favorable reactions from viewers. Though it didn’t create a strong impact, it did its job of elevating the hype.

Other than the buzz, Good Bad Ugly enjoys a holiday release tomorrow due to Mahavir Jayanti. Also, since there’s no major competition in the front, the film will enjoy strong footfall through over-the-counter ticket sales.

Day 1 prediction of Good Bad Ugly

Considering the favorable factors mentioned above, excellent response in advance booking, and a good show count, Good Bad Ugly is expected to earn 28-30 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. So, Ajith Kumar is likely to get his second biggest opener by surpassing Vidaamuyarchi (27 crores). Valimai to stay at the top with 31.70 crores.

