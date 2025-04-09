Mammootty’s next Bazooka has started on a decent note at the box office, with the advance booking of the film surpassing the numbers of the superstar’s last arrival – Dominic & The Ladies’ Purse at the box office. His upcoming film presents him as an intriguing character yet keeping a lot under wraps.

Dominic & The Ladies’ Purse Final Advance Booking

Mammootty’s last film which arrived in the theaters in February 2025, earned 9.29 crore in India and 19.96 crore worldwide. It registered an advance booking of 70 lakh gross for the opening day at the Indian box office, which was not an appraise-worthy number!

Bazooka Box Office Day 1 Advance Sales

For the opening day, April 10, Mammootty‘s film has already registered 95 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats), as of 12 pm IST, with 1050 shows in India and 56K sold tickets for the opening day in advance. In Kerala the film has grossed 89 lakh advance for the opening day!

Racing Towards ARM

In Mollywood, the film helmed by Deeno Dennis, has surpassed the final pre-sales on BMS for Mammootty’s last film, Dominic & The Ladies’ Purse, which registered a ticket pre-sales of 19K. In fact, it might have brought the best ticket pre-sales on BMS for a Mollywood film surpassing all the releases of this year. It will next axe Ajayante Randam Moshanam’s 36K ticket pre-sales.

The two-day total ticket pre-sales of Bazooka on BMS stands at a total of 27K, bringing 11.1K and 15.8K ticket sales on the two days of advance booking BMS! Bazooka releases on April 10 and also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon and Hakkim Shah!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

