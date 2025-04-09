Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, hasn’t secured the success tag yet, but it continues to push its tally ahead at the Indian box office. Recently, it surpassed Cobra and became Vikram’s fourth highest-grossing film globally, and now, domestically, it might surpass Kollywood’s most profitable film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

Veera Dheera Sooran on day 13!

The Kollywood action thriller started with 13% occupancy in morning shows, which jumped slightly in the afternoon shows, as 14% occupancy was registered. Evening shows saw a slight dip, with 13% occupancy. In the night shows, there wasn’t a significant rise, as 15% occupancy was recorded.

With such occupancies, Veera Dheera Sooran fell below the 1 crore mark and earned an estimated 91 lakh on day 13 (second Tuesday), as per Sacnilk. Compared to day 12’s 1.20 crores, it’s a drop of 24.16%, which is normal. Overall, it earned 39.51 crore net at the Indian box office.

On track to surpass Madha Gaja Raja?

With 39.51 crores in the kitty already, Veera Dheera Sooran is close to Madha Gaja Raja. For those who don’t know, Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja is the first super-hit of Kollywood in 2025 and enjoyed 224.66% returns at the Indian box office. It earned 48.70 crore net in its theatrical run.

As we can see, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer is just 9.19 crores away from Madha Gaja Raja. But it’s a wait-and-watch scenario as Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly is releasing tomorrow, which will significantly affect the show count and run of Vikram’s film. There’s an outside chance to surpass Madha Gaja Raja, but it’s not guaranteed.

Fair run at the worldwide box office

Veera Dheeran has pulled off a fair total so far. In India, it has earned 46.62 crore gross in 13 days. Overseas, it has raked in 15.50 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 62.12 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 39.51 crores

India gross- 46.62 crores

Overseas gross- 15.50 crores

Worldwide gross- 62.12 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): Beats Chhaava’s 13.85 Crores To Register 4th Highest Pre-Sales Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News