Sunny Deol’s Jaat opened its advance booking in India two days before the release and the BMS ticket sales for the film on the day 1 of the advance sales on BMS have brought better numbers than Salman Khan’s Sikandar. Well, this definitely seems like a good news.

Sunny Deol Beats Salman Khan!

While Sunny Deol’s film opened the ticket sales in advance on April 8, two days before the release, Salman Khan’s Sikandar was available for ticket bookings on BMS five days before the release. On the first day of the ticket pre-sales, Sunny Deol registered 9% better sales than Sikandar.

Jaat Box Office Ticket Sales

Jaat is releasing in the theaters on April 10 and on April 8, it registered a ticket pre-sales of 6.28K. It would be interesting to see if the ticket sales make an eye-popping impact on the opening of the film.

Impossible To Reach The Best

While it would be impossible for Sunny Deol to reach the best pre-sales numbers by Bollywood films – All time best pre-sales Jawan’s 1.6 million, last year’s best pre-sales Stree 2’s 926K and 2025’s best pre-sales registered by Chhaava with 777K ticket sales!

Jaat VS Gadar 2

Gadar 2 registered a ticket pre-sales of 548K on BMS. Jaat has registered only 1.1% of this number, and it would be impossible to touch this number with only 1 day remaining. In fact, with only two days of ticket pre-sales, it would be unfair to compare both. It would be interesting, however, if Sunny Deol beats Sikandar’s final pre-sales of 281.21K despite the huge time disbalance!

