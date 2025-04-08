Sunny Deol Is lately immersed in promoting his upcoming action-drama JAAT, which is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2025. Amidst the buzz, the actor has shared an exciting update about his highly anticipated collaboration with Aamir Khan in Lahore 1947. Since the project was first announced in 2024, fans of Deol have been eagerly awaiting its release.

Originally, the makers had planned to release Lahore 1947 in January 2025. However, the film has faced a significant delay, but for good reasons.

Aamir Khan’s Perfectionism at Play – From Script to Screen

In a recent interaction with Pinkvilla Masterclass, the Gadar actor shared the real reason why the highly anticipated period film has taken longer to materialize. The Gadar star revealed that while a large portion of the film’s shooting is already complete, the project is currently in the editing phase. Additionally, producer Aamir Khan is leaving no stone unturned to ensure it meets the highest standards.

Deol explained, “Woh film definitely aa rahi hai. Woh kya huya woh film maine pehle shuru ki thi. Uski kaafi shooting poori khatam ho chuki hai. And uske baad maine Jaat shuru ki hai. But usme thoda sa waqt isliye bhi lag raha hai because Aamir (Khan) is the producer and he wants to take his time, wants to edit, wants to see everything, he wants to be very perfect about everything.”

(Translation: That film is definitely coming. What happened is that I had started that film earlier. A lot of its shooting has already been completed. And after that, I started Jaat. But that one is taking a bit more time because Aamir Khan is the producer and he wants to ensure perfection in every aspect.)

Check out the full interview below:

Though Aamir Khan is not acting in the film, he’s clearly steering the ship with his signature attention to detail. Sunny Deol confirmed that the superstar is actively involved in every step of the process.

A Big Collaboration with Bigger Expectations

Lahore 1947 marks the first collaboration between Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan under the prestigious Aamir Khan Productions banner. Set against the emotional and turbulent backdrop of India’s partition, Lahore 1947 promises to be more than just a historical film.

With no confirmed release date yet, fans might have to exercise a bit more patience. But if this creative team delivers on what they’re aiming for, the payoff could be enormous.

In the meantime, fans can watch Sunny Deol back in action with his upcoming film JAAT, set to hit theaters on April 10, 2025.

Check out the trailer of JAAT below:

