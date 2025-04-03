After the epic box office blockbuster success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is ready to unleash the madness on the big screen next Thursday. Yes, the veteran Bollywood star is returning to the big screen with Jaat, which is enjoying decent buzz among its target audience. Despite being a typical mass entertainer, the trailer has surprisingly generated favorable reactions. The film has also given Sunny a chance to deliver the biggest Bollywood grosser in April. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the upcoming Bollywood action thriller releases in theatres on April 10, on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. It also features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and others in key roles. This is Sunny’s first collaboration with a Tollywood director and producer (Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory).

As we all know, Sunny Deol bounced back historically with Gadar 2, and his fan base in the mass centers has been active. Over the years, the 67-year-old has built his strong following due to powerful, larger-than-life characters, and after watching him doing what he does best, there’s some genuine interest in his Jaat.

The Jaat trailer teased an action-packed showdown between Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, presented in a south style. It looks like a completely entertaining package that could run riot in mass centers. Even with decent content, it has the potential to strike hard at the Indian box office.

For those who don’t know, Salman Khan holds the record of delivering the highest-grossing Bollywood film in April with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Though it was a debacle, it earned 110 crore net at the Indian box office in 2023. So, to be the biggest April grosser, Jaat must surpass Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s 110 crores.

The target isn’t huge, and it could be easily achieved if word-of-mouth turns out to be favorable. So, let’s see what happens next Thursday!

