L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, completed its 7-day theatrical run yesterday. It was immensely benefited by the sequel hype and the Eid celebrations. As a result, despite mixed to negative reviews from critics, it is on its way to entering the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. However, despite such an impressive performance, the magnum opus is yet to achieve its target.

The Mollywood action thriller was released on March 27 amid a huge pre-release buzz. As expected, it registered an earth-shattering start and fetched record numbers for a Malayalam film. Further, the weekend and Eid celebrations helped keep the momentum intact. Yesterday, there was no holiday, but still, it enjoyed the benefit of Tiwasi Eid.

Backed by strong support from Kerala, L2: Empuraan earned an estimated 5.50 crores on day 7, as per Sacnilk. This was a drop of 35.67% from day 6’s 8.55 crores. The film’s overall collection now stands at a solid 84.40 crore net at the Indian box office. Today, a big drop is likely to come, especially in Kerala. On Saturday and Sunday, good jumps are expected to be seen.

L2: Empuraan is expected to enter the 100 crore club comfortably during the second weekend, but that’s not enough. Reportedly, it is made on a massive budget of 180 crores. Against this, it has earned 84.40 crores so far, so only 46.88% or 47% of the cost has been recovered. From here, it needs to earn 95.60 crores more to be in a safe zone.

At the Indian box office, achieving the target of 180 crores seems impossible, but all eyes are set on how the second weekend turns out. The Mohanlal starrer has enjoyed the benefit of Eid, and from here on, it’s all about the content.

Meanwhile, L2: Empuraan has amassed a mind-blowing total at the worldwide box office, and very soon, it will surpass Manjummel Boys (241.56 crore gross) to be the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

