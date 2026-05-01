Riteish Deshmukh’s magnum opus Raja Shivaji has not just roared at the box office with its Marathi version; the Hindi version is also picking up pace. While the Marathi version is expected to shatter records, the Hindi dubbed version has managed to hold its crown, carving out a significant space in the 2026 box office lists!

Enters Top 10 Hindi Openings!

The period drama has opened fairly well for the Hindi box office as well! Riteish Deshmukh has officially entered the elite list of the biggest Hindi openings of 2026. The film is currently tied for the 6th spot with Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani, if numbers arrive as expected!

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 1 Hindi

As per the early trends for Day 1, Friday, May 1, the Hindi version of Raja Shivaji has collected in the range of 3.5 – 4 crore. While this might seem a modest number, it is celebratory for a dubbed film! The Hindi version saw a steady footfall throughout the day, recording an overall occupancy of 22% for Day 1. The numbers were particularly strong in the evening and night shows.

Check out the top 10 biggest openings for a Hindi film at the box office in 2026 (India Net Collection).

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore Border 2: 32.1 crore Bhooth Bangla: 18.31 crore O Romeo: 9.01 crore Ikkis: 7.28 crore Mardaani: 4 crore Raja Shivaji: 3.5 – 4 crore* Happy Patel | Do Deewane Seher Mein: 1.25 crore Rahu Ketu | Assi: 1 crore The Kerala Story 2: 75 lakh

* denotes estimated numbers

The film now looks at a massive jump over the weekend. If the Hindi belt sustains this momentum, Raja Shivaji could emerge as one of the most successful dubbed films of the year.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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