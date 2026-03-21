Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 has concluded its box office journey on a bittersweet note. It emerged as the highest-grossing film of the franchise. Unfortunately, Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial failed to recover its budget and wrapped up as a losing affair. Scroll below for the closing collection.

How much did Mardaani 3 earn in India?

According to the final update, Mardaani 3 earned an estimated 52.99 crore net in its lifetime in India. It enjoyed almost a 50-day-long run in India, despite competition from Border 2, O’Romeo and other big releases.

The YRF production was made on a budget of 60 crore. In its lifetime, it could only recover 88% of the total investments. With a deficit of around 7 crore, the action thriller concluded its domestic journey as a losing affair. Including taxes, its gross earnings wrapped up at 62.52 crore.

Where did it land in its lifetime?

At the overseas box office, Mardaani 3 made decent collection of 14.60 crore gross. Combined with the domestic gross, its worldwide total concludes at 77.12 crore gross. Rani Mukerji’s threequel managed to emerge as the highest-grossing film of YRF’s franchise. However, expectations were higher as it was expected to enter the 100 crore club.

Check out the Mardaani franchise at the worldwide box office:

Mardaani 3: 77.12 crore Mardaani 2: 67.12 crore Mardaani: 59.55 crore

Rani Mukerji’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time!

The Bollywood action thriller was also expected to achieve new milestones for Rani Mukerji. However, it remained behind Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to land as her 5th highest-grossing film worldwide.

Here are her top 10 highest-grossing films (worldwide gross collection):

Hichki: 208.73 crore Talaash: 180.83 crore Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 110.26 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 91.08 crore Mardaani 3: 77.12 crore Ta Ra Rum Pum: 69.15 crore Mardaani 2: 67.12 crore Bunty Aur Babli: 62.74 crore Mardaani: 59.55 crore Mangal Pandey: 51.35 crore

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 52.99 crore

Budget recovery – 88%

India gross – 62.52 crore

Overseas gross – 14.60 crore

Worldwide gross – 77.12 crore

Verdict – Losing

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