Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan led Dhurandhar 2 is soaring high at the ticket windows. The much-awaited spy action thriller sequel has lived upto the expectations, and only the sky is the limit for Aditya Dhar’s directorial. Within 48 hours, it has scored the 3rd highest opening weekend of all time in Bollywood. Scroll below for a detailed day 2 report!

How much has Dhurandhar 2 earned on day 2?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been released in 5 languages – Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Despite competition from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, it is the #1 choice of the audience in India. According to estimates, 77 crore were added to the kitty on day 2, including all languages.

It was a regular working Friday, but Ranveer Singh starrer maintained an excellent momentum with a drop of less than 10%. The net box office collection now stands at an estimated 205 crore. Today, Dhurandhar 2 will officially recover its total budget of around 225 crore and gain the success tag. Mind you, the opening weekend is yet to conclude. Unbelievable, isn’t it?

Here’s the estimated box office breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net earnings):

Paid previews – 43 crore

Day 1 – 85 crore

Day 2 – 77 crore

Total: 205 crore*

Already scores the 3rd highest opening weekend in Bollywood!

Within 48 hours of the big release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surpassed Stree 2 and other Bollywood biggies to score the 3rd biggest opening weekend of 2025. It will enjoy an added benefit due to the Eid holiday today. With another boost, Aditya Dhar’s film will officially beat Jawan (286.16 crore) and topple the list.

Check out the top 10 opening weekend collections of all time in Bollywood (net earnings):

Jawan: 286.16 (4-day) Pathaan: 280.75 (5-day) Dhurandhar 2: 205 crore* (2 days, including premieres) Stree 2: 204 (4-day) Animal: 201.76 crore Sultan: 180.36 crore War 2: 179.25 (4-day) War: 166.25 (5-day) Bharat: 150.10 crore (5 Day) Tiger 3: 148.50 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 205 crore

Budget recovery: 91%

India gross: 241.9 crore

*estimates, official figures awaited.

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