Ustaad Bhagat Singh concluded its opening day on a good note. Despite underwhelming buzz, the film managed to stay above the 30 crore mark at the Indian box office, all thanks to Pawan Kalyan’s star power. While collections above 30 crore look good, they’re clearly not up to the mark, given the actor’s potential. Since he was coming off a fantastic opening of OG, the start of his latest release looks below par. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 1!

The latest Telugu action thriller surprisingly didn’t have its paid previews, which significantly impacted the overall opening-day numbers. It arrived directly in theaters yesterday (March 19) and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Still, due to Power Star’s strong fan base in the Telugu market, his latest release managed to secure a good start at the box office.

How much did Ustaad Bhagat Singh earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

As per Sacnilk, Ustaad Bhagat Singh scored 34.75 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, which equals 41 crore gross. Due to the Dhurandhar 2 storm and the lack of paid previews, the opening-day collections were impacted; otherwise, it had a chance to cross 40 crore. The start is good, and all eyes are on the film’s performance throughout the 4-day extended opening weekend.

With such a start, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has scored the third-biggest Tollywood opening of 2026 after The Raja Saab (62.9 crore) and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (41.6 crore).

Fails to enter Pawan Kalyan’s top 5 openers

With 34.75 crore net in the kitty, Ustaad Bhagat Singh has stayed out of the top 5 openers of Pawan Kalyan. To enter the list, the film should have surpassed Bheemla Nayak (37.15 crore), but it didn’t. Compared to Pawan’s previous film, OG (84.75 crore), this film made 58.99% less.

Take a look at Pawan Kalyan’s top 5 openers (net):

They Call Him OG – 84.75 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 47.5 crore Vakeel Saab – 40.1 crore Agnyaathavaasi – 40 crore Bheemla Nayak – 37.15 crore

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