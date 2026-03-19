Pawan Kalyan’s latest movie, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is now in theatres, and his fans are really excited to watch it. The atmosphere in theaters is super energetic. People are whistling, cheering, and celebrating as they watch the movie on screens. Soon after watching, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.

From what people’re saying, it seems like the movie is good mostly because Pawan Kalyan is in it, and the second half is really strong.

Netizens Share Their Reactions On X

One individual has said that the conclusion is a bit longer than anticipated but overall feels that the second act is really strong. The viewer praised director Harish Shankar for delivering well in terms of dialogue, emotions, and entertainment. He also said Pawan Kalyan gives pure vintage fan moments and rated the film 3.75/5.

#UstaadBhagatSingh Done with my show. Climax felt a little prolonged but a very solid 2nd half overall@harish2you scored in every category like Dialouges ,emotion and entertainment 🔥 Pawan Kalyan gave pure vintage fans stuff at so many places in the film My rating- 3.75/5 — INNOCENT EVIL ⁶𓅓 (@raju_innocentev) March 18, 2026

Another viewer called the first half decent but described the second half as mad and full of goosebumps. The user appreciated the interval episode, background score, and especially the “Dheklenge” song. He is calling it one of Pawan Kalyan’s best dance performances and rated the movie with 3.5/5.

Done with my show Decent first half👍🏻

Mad mad mad second half 🔥

Interval episode & BGM is good 👍🏻

2nd half pure goosebumps stuff asalu madd💥

Dheklenge song is one of the career best dance for kalyan😍♥️

And ended with excellent climax ✅ Overall – 3.5/5🔥#UstaadBhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/ebDnklNZUN — …. (@PKcultfanikkada) March 19, 2026

A different netizen wrote that Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a good commercial entertainer. The user praised Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence, said the first half is good and the second half is very good, and added that the comedy portions also work well.

#UBSReview UstaadBhagatSingh Review: Overall it’s a good decent commercial entertainer👌 PK screen presence excellent 🔥 Good first Half

Very Good Second Half Comedy also worked well and good#UstaadBhagatSingh #PawanKalyan #UBSOnMarch19 #Ugadi pic.twitter.com/hdmiEpqDGo — Spirit (@Vishwa0911) March 19, 2026

One viewer highlighted certain high-voltage scenes, especially those involving Pawan Kalyan, the Chief Minister and his son. The user called these moments “absolute madness” and said fans will go crazy in theaters.

Those sequences with PK, the CM, and his son… absolute madness! 🔥 Fans are going to lose it. Peaks everywhere! Brilliantly conceived, and instant justice served perfectly! 👏💥#UstaadBhagatSingh — Poodle ⚓️ (@ShrewdCrypto) March 18, 2026

At the same time, some users had mixed opinions. One netizen wrote that while Pawan Kalyan brings energy and intensity in parts, the film lacks a strong setup. The user found the first half random, and even though the second half was better, the ending diminished the overall impact.

Pawan Kalyan brings fun in a few moments and delivers intensity and energy in some others, but he needed a stronger setup to truly shine, which unfortunately doesn’t happen with #UstaadBhagatSingh. The first half feels too random, and while the second half is mostly decent, the… pic.twitter.com/GLw5LkeGrv — అరగంటలో దివ్యమైన ముహూర్తం ఉందమ్మా (@ThisIsAdityamov) March 19, 2026

Check out more Netizens’ reactions below:

1 half too good❤️❤️ after long time pspk ni ala free flow and fun ga chudatam 🥰🥰🥰🥹🥹😘 #UstaadSinghBhagatSingh — Greesh (@greesh_vsv) March 18, 2026

#pawankalyan #UstaadSinghBhagatSingh #Harishsankar Movie Done Rating

First Half 2.75

Second half 3.25 Rating 3/5 Second half …. Excellent.. treat for fans — sravan (@gilachi) March 18, 2026

#UstaadSinghBhagatSingh

Only for #pawankalyan nothing. Works literally nothing.@harish2you aaa climax enti raa ayya deniki nvvu ne elevations 🙏🙏🙏. Overall: Vintage pk and vintage pk songs

2/5 pic.twitter.com/jvaE9jOMUR — UK X roads (@UKTFI) March 18, 2026

Overall Verdict

From early X reactions, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is working well for those who love the film, thanks to Pawan Kalyan’s vintage style, punchy dialogues, and a strong second half. The interval, action, and emotion have received positive feedback. Some people noted that, while uneven in the first part of the film, it may need more time to develop the story.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Official Trailer

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