Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Reviews
Ustaad Bhagat Singh X Reviews (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Pawan Kalyan’s latest movie, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is now in theatres, and his fans are really excited to watch it. The atmosphere in theaters is super energetic. People are whistling, cheering, and celebrating as they watch the movie on screens. Soon after watching, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.

From what people’re saying, it seems like the movie is good mostly because Pawan Kalyan is in it, and the second half is really strong.

Netizens Share Their Reactions On X

One individual has said that the conclusion is a bit longer than anticipated but overall feels that the second act is really strong. The viewer praised director Harish Shankar for delivering well in terms of dialogue, emotions, and entertainment. He also said Pawan Kalyan gives pure vintage fan moments and rated the film 3.75/5.

Another viewer called the first half decent but described the second half as mad and full of goosebumps. The user appreciated the interval episode, background score, and especially the “Dheklenge” song. He is calling it one of Pawan Kalyan’s best dance performances and rated the movie with 3.5/5.

A different netizen wrote that Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a good commercial entertainer. The user praised Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence, said the first half is good and the second half is very good, and added that the comedy portions also work well.

One viewer highlighted certain high-voltage scenes, especially those involving Pawan Kalyan, the Chief Minister and his son. The user called these moments “absolute madness” and said fans will go crazy in theaters.

At the same time, some users had mixed opinions. One netizen wrote that while Pawan Kalyan brings energy and intensity in parts, the film lacks a strong setup. The user found the first half random, and even though the second half was better, the ending diminished the overall impact.

Check out more Netizens’ reactions below:

Overall Verdict

From early X reactions, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is working well for those who love the film, thanks to Pawan Kalyan’s vintage style, punchy dialogues, and a strong second half. The interval, action, and emotion have received positive feedback. Some people noted that, while uneven in the first part of the film, it may need more time to develop the story.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Official Trailer

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