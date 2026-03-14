Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the next big release of Tollywood in 2026 after The Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad. It is now arriving in theaters a week earlier than planned and will clash with Dhurandhar 2 on March 19. Due to the strong buzz around Dhurandhar 2, the film is expected to take a hit in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and North America (USA and Canada), but it is still expected to open well at the box office thanks to Pawan Kalyan’s presence.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh to open much lower than They Call Him OG

Unlike Pawan’s last release, They Call Him OG, his upcoming biggie is having comparatively much less buzz. There are two major factors that have impacted the film’s opening-day potential: the first is that it’s a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri, and the second is a clash with Dhurandhar 2. While the opening will be much lower than that of They Call Him OG, it’s going to help the Power Star achieve a major post-COVID milestone with its day 1 collection.

As of now, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is aiming for a day 1 worldwide gross below 85 crore. Compared to They Call Him OG’s opening day of 140 crore+ gross, it’s a much lower start, but it will be enough to achieve one exciting feat. In the post-COVID era, Pawan Kalyan has amassed a sum close to 690 crore at the worldwide box office, and his next biggie will help him reach the 700 crore milestone.

Pawan Kalyan to achieve a major post-COVID milestone

Pawan Kalyan’s post-COVID era started with Bheemla Nayak, which grossed 160.89 crore. It was followed by Bro, which earned 114.36 crore gross globally. Hari Hara Veera Mallu collected 117.45 crore gross, while They Call Him OG earned 294.79 crore gross. Overall, his post-pandemic total is 687.49 crore gross and needs only 12.51 crore to reach 700 crore globally. Ustaad Bhagat Singh will easily achieve this target on day 1.

Worldwide collections of Pawan Kalyan’s post-COVID releases:

Bheemla Nayak – 160.89 crore

Bro – 114.36 crore

Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 117.45 crore

They Call Him OG – 294.79 crore

Total – 687.49 crore

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