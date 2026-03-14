Ustaad Bhagat Singh USA Box Office Premiere Advance Booking: Only 8.4% Of They Call Him OG

Pawan Kalyan’s massive USA hold seems to be shaking as Ustaad Bhagat Singh prepares for its big arrival. However, the numbers coming in from the North American market are surprisingly low, especially when compared to the actor’s own previous benchmark, which has been cemented by They Call Him OG.

Pawan Kalyan fans are used to seeing records shattered in the USA, but the latest advance booking trends for his upcoming film paint a worrying picture. With only six days left for the premieres, the film is struggling to find the momentum usually associated with a Harish Shankar-PK collaboration.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh USA Box Office Advance Booking

Ustaad Bhagat Singh stands at a gross collection of $160K with the advance sales for the premiere day at 1016 shows, with 6.9K sold tickets in the USA. The total advance collection for North American territory stands at $175K.

While the numbers have climbed slightly from the $147K mark recorded a day prior, the pace is sluggish. For a star of Pawan Kalyan‘s stature, only a gross collection of $200K for the premiere day in advance, with less than a week to go, is causing concern.

Pawan Kalyan’s 2025 release, They Call Him OG, set the US box office on fire with a staggering $1.9 Million in premiere pre-sales in 2025. Compared to that, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is barely 8.4% of the entire advance sales of They Call Him OG’s premiere day.

In fact, even to beat the top pre-sales for the premiere day of Telugu films that arrived in the theaters in the US last year, UBS has a very long way to go!

Check out the top 5 Telugu premiere pre-sales of 2025 at the US box office (Gross Collection).

They Call Him OG: $1.9 Million The RajaSaab: $750K Game Changer: $657.9K Hari Hara Veera Mallu: $503K HIT 3: $415.9K

While it seems like Pawan Kalyan is surrendering to the Dhurandhar 2 storm, since both films arrive on March 19. With 5 days to go, it would be interesting to see how the trend changes once the trailer of Ustaad Bhagat Singh arrives.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Advance Booking Day 1: Already Becomes 2nd Highest Opening Film Of Ranveer Singh’s Career (6 Days To Go)!

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