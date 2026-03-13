Ranveer Singh is all set to unleash a storm at the box office! With 6 days still left for the grand release, Dhurandhar 2 has already started shattering records. The advance bookings for the opening day of the film have opened in selected theaters along with the paid previews, and it has already set a record for the Padmaavat actor!

The anticipation for Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller is building hype every single day, and while the first part is still busy breaking records on OTT, the sequel is preparing to create history at the ticket windows. According to the latest figures, the film is witnessing a phenomenal response in its pre-sales.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Advance Booking Day 1

As per the latest reports on March 13, till 12 PM, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to register a gross collection of 24.71 crore (including paid previews), excluding the blocked seats. The film has sold 4.79 lakh tickets for 9,115 shows across the country!

The two major circuits are neck-and-neck, showing immense heat for the spy thriller. Mumbai is leading the pack with 5.12 crore gross collection (including the paid previews) and an impressive 34% occupancy across 784 shows. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is not far behind with 4.76 crore gross collection (including the paid previews) and 30% occupancy for 1,120 shows.

By crossing the 24 crore mark in advance booking alone, Dhurandhar 2 has officially surpassed the lifetime opening day collections of Simmba, Gully Boy, and Padmaavat. It currently sits right behind Ranveer Singh‘s top opener at the box office.

Dhurandhar: 28.6 crore Dhurandhar 2: 20.8 (only advance collections) Simmba: 20.72 crore Gully Boy: 19.4 crore Padmaavat: 24 crore Ram-Leela: 15.85 crore Gunday: 16.12 crore 83: 12.64 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 11.1 crore Dil Dhadakne Do: 10.53 crore

Note: All the advance booking collections include the advance gross collection for paid previews as well!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Akshay Kumar Needs To Earn An Impossible 454.8 Crore To Beat Most Profitable Indian Horror Film Of 2026!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News