Akshay Kumar is returning to the horror-comedy genre with Bhooth Bangla, and the teaser for the same arrived yesterday; however, it has left us with mixed feelings! While the film is expected to work some wonders for Akshay Kumar’s box office trajectory, the one record it is definitely not breaking is the most profitable horror comedy of 2026 in India!

Most Profitable Horror Comedy Of 2026

The benchmark for profitability has been set sky-high by a small budget underdog – Prakambanam already! The Malayalam horror comedy starring Ganapathi is mounted on a budget of 4 crore and has already yielded a profit of 279.25%! The film is still running in the theaters and refusing to slow down!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Targets!

In order to surpass the profits made by Prakambanam, Bhooth Bangla needs to earn a massive 454.8 crore to register a profit of 279% at the box office! Helmed by Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar‘s horror comedy is mounted on a budget of 120 crore. While it might find an easy route to success, it will be impossible to be the most profitable horror comedy of 2026 at the Indian Box Office!

Earning 454.8 crore is a feat achieved by only a handful of films in Bollywood’s history. But for Bhooth Bangla, the road is even rockier. As the film is set to face a massive collision with Dhurandhar 2, which will impact Bhooth Bangla, even after three weeks of release!

Most Profitable Hindi Horror Comedy

Meanwhile, the most profitable horror comedy in the history of Hindi Cinema is also Stree 2, which registered a profit of a massive 946%, another impossible and unbelievable number to touch for Bhooth Bangla with a budget of 120 crore at the box office. Let us see what records it makes and breaks at the box office once it arrives in the theaters on April 10, 2026.

