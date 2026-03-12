Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is going to be the next big release from Bollywood after Dhurandhar 2. Scheduled to release on April 10, the film reunites director Priyadarshan and Akki, and fans are all charged up. Apart from fans, there’s genuine interest among the neutral audience as well since the entire setup looks like Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Let’s discuss its budget below and how much it needs to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office.

Akshay’s last clean success was OMG 2, and since then, he’s been struggling to taste success. His last film, Jolly LLB 3, entered the 100 crore club but was a losing affair due to its budget. His next horror-comedy entertainer has been mounted on a big scale, but its budget isn’t too high and falls in the same range as Jolly LLB 3, giving it a chance to succeed.

What is the budget of Bhooth Bangla?

While there’s no official confirmation about the cost, Bhooth Bangla was reportedly made at a budget of 120 crore. Since Akshay Kumar has come on board as a producer, he hasn’t charged a huge fee for the film and will take a share of the profits. Unlike the Bollywood magnum opus with budgets of over 200 or 300 crore, the cost of this film looks comfortably recoverable.

How much does it need to enter the safe zone?

As mentioned above, Bhooth Bangla carries a budget of 120 crore, and against this cost, it must earn 120 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone, ensuring a 100% recovery. To be considered a clean hit, the film must deliver 100% returns, which will be achieved with a net collection of 240 crore.

Honestly speaking, the target of 120 crore net looks comfortably achievable with decent word of mouth, and if the film makes some more moolah, it will emerge as a clean success by securing a plus verdict. However, achieving a hit verdict by earning 240 crore net looks like a tough task.

