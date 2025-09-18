Jolly LLB 3 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Shilpa Shukla and others

Director: Subhash Kapoor

What’s Good: Almost everything but Saurabh Shukla in particular!

What’s Bad: Probably the editing could have been sharper

Loo Break: In the interval or during the first half

Watch or Not?: Definitely Yes, Without a doubt!

Language: Hindi

Available In: Theaters

Runtime: 2 hours 37 minutes

So, when you enter a theater jam-packed and you exit the theater with smiling faces, one thing is guaranteed: everyone had a lovely time during the film, and Jolly LLB 3 is the film for you this week. Starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, and others, the courtroom drama brings the face-off of the two Jollys – the one from Kanpur and the other from Meerut, both trying to establish their Vakalat in Delhi.

The premise of the film is set up in layers, over the first 30 – 40 minutes, and it slowly starts making sense. However, in the initial 10 – 15 minutes, you get a hack of the film being about farmer suicides and their heartbreaking issues. However, where and when the story leads is slowly built by Subhash Kapoor.

Jolly LLB 3 Movie Review: Script Analysis

The story of Jolly LLB 3 starts in a village in Bikaner, where a farmer is fighting for his land! The last piece of his ancestral pride was left with him. The last piece, he wants to leave for his upcoming generations, so that they know who their ancestors were. What it means to own a piece of land in this country. What does it mean to become the ‘Annadata’

However, the story quickly travels from Bikaner to Delhi in a jiffy, where Jolly from Kanpur, Akshay Kumar, is stealing cases from asli Jolly, the one from Meerut, played by Arshad Warsi. Both are after each other’s lives, but the one person who bears the maximum trauma amidst their fights is the Judge, Sunder Lal Tripathi, played by the magnificent Saurabh Shukla.

Jolly LLB 3 Movie Review: Star Performance

All the characters in the film work brilliantly! Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s chemistry and comic timing are on point! However, Saurabh Shukla, Judge Sundar Lal Tripathi, is the show stealer in the film. My heart melted when I saw him blush while romancing in the film! Such finesse and such an effortless act! Shilpa Shukla and her surprise act were a breath of fresh air amidst all the drama and intense acts. Gajraj Rao, after Maidaan, yet again impresses with his minimalist antagonist act! Ram Kapoor pulls off his part with a hard-hitting monologue that leaves an impact! However, it is Seema Biswas and her howl that would tear you apart! A single howl that will make you listen to her story, even though she never says it!

Jolly LLB 3 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Subhash Kapoor has crafted the storyline in a very brilliant manner, with seriousness hitting the core of the emotions and comedy immediately taking over, so as not to let the thoughts pull you into an unsettling zone. In the initial scenes, one of the men from the patriarchal society of a Rajasthan village tells a woman, “Chadhar aur Chaardivari ki tameez bhool chuki hai,” and she is pushed out of a courtroom with men discussing whatever they wanted because I was very invested in the emotions of the woman, who was talking sense, and hence was pushed out of that court!

While the first half of the film oscillates, establishing this farmer issue, and corrupt builders hogging these lands by hook or crook, the second half dives into the issue, and Seema Biswas plays the key part of this farmer issue, who brings the two Jollies together, along with the two wives – Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao! Well, they might not have key roles in the film, but it is such a gentle reminder that it is women who push you to choose the sane option in life, and they do it so calmly, without even taking the credit!

At one point, Jolly LLB 3 takes a dramatic turn, but nothing helps the film at that point. In fact, an unannounced arrival of a song seems too forced, making you lose attention for some time. But that becomes so irrelevant in the bigger picture that I would not want to count it as a flaw! Arshad Warsi’s screen time is minimized in the second half, and I would have loved to see the two Jollys uniting for one case!

However, Subhash Kapoor, in a very heartwarming twist, gives Arshad Warsi the due credit, which I did not expect coming! And it was a winning move for me! The climax for Jolly LLB 3, shifts towards the drama and does not have very lengthy monologues as the closing statement! However, it simply raises a question about choices. A choice that becomes a privilege for the entitled and a forceful surrender for those who are not even allowed to have a voice, so that they could choose!

Jolly LLB 3 Movie Review: The Last Word

Does Jolly LLB 3 come without flaws? Absolutely no! Do I want to highlight those flaws? Again, a No! Ask why? Because when you sit in a theater that erupts in a round of thunderous applause after every 16 – 18 minutes, then you do not need any more evidence to say that this is what a film should be! Telling an important story without being preachy, making a strong comment on a societal issue without creating a mess out of the pathos, and most importantly, entertaining the audience without fail!

What else do you need from a film that makes you cry, laugh, feel numb, feel empathetic, feel responsible, and makes you ponder all at the same time!

The film wins for me at the moment when Akshay Kumar urges the court to include Agriculture as an important chapter in textbooks, so that students know who a farmer is and not think, “Khaana Swiggy, Zomato pe banta hai!” What a thought!

4.5 stars!

0.5 stars for all those thunderous claps every 10 – 20 minutes, I have witnessed in a theater after so long!

Jolly LLB 3 Trailer

