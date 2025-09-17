Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are coming together to take Jolly LLB 3 to new heights! Joined by Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao and the old cast, the black comedy legal drama is hitting theatres on September 19, 2025. it is expected to be the highest-grossing film in the franchise in India and worldwide. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Jolly LLB 3 is witnessing decent pre-release hype

The expectations are huge as the predecessors were both hit at the Indian box office. So far, Subhash Kapoor’s directorial is enjoying decent pre-release hype. It has surpassed Bhool Chuk Maaf and is on its way to cross Kesari Chapter 2. There’s minimal competition at the ticket windows, so if the content clicks, only sky is the limit!

Revisiting Jolly LLB franchise at the worldwide box office

The first instalment featured Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi in the leading role. It was a success, minting 43.29 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Akshay Kumar took over the sequel and achieved new heights at the box office. Jolly LLB 2 raked in 200.64 crore gross globally, almost 363% higher than the OG film.

Check out the Jolly LLB franchise at the worldwide box office:

Jolly LLB 2 (2017): 200.64 crores Jolly LLB (2013): 43.29 crores

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are coming together for Jolly LLB 3. The threequel is expected to cross the lifetime of the OG film in the opening weekend itself. However, it must earn 200 crore+ to beat Jolly LLB 2, and become the highest-grossing film in the franchise worldwide.

More about Jolly LLB 3

Subash Kapoor’s directorial will be released worldwide on September 19, 2025. The ensemble cast also features Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Ram Kapoor, and Gajraj Rao, among others. It is jointly produced by Star Studio18 and Kangra Talkies.

