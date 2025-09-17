The Japanese animated dark fantasy action film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a force to be reckoned with at the US box office. Haruo Sotozaki‘s directorial broke 6 major records in its opening weekend, and the streak of success continues. Scroll below for the detailed report on day 4.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle at the US Box Office

In its opening weekend, Infinity Castle registered the biggest debut for an international film, breaking Pokémon: The First Movie‘s 26-year-old record. On day 4, Akaza’s Return grossed an impressive $5 million at the US box office, as per Luiz Fernando. Compared to $16 million raked in on Sunday, it saw a 68.75% drop.

Another big milestone has been unlocked as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has recorded the biggest Monday ever for an international film in the US. It has left behind Pokémon the Movie 2000’s $2.1 million, raking in almost 138% higher earnings. The overall earnings reach $75.6 million in the United States.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown at the US box office:

Previews: $11.4 million

Day 1: $21.6 million

Day 2: $21.6 million

Day 3: $16 million

Day 4: $5 million

Total: $75.6 million

Infinity Castle set to become the highest-grossing anime film!

In less than a week of its US run, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is all set to emerge as the highest-grossing anime film of all time. In the next 2-3 days, it will cross Pokémon: The First Movie, which currently holds the title with lifetime earnings of $85.7 million. The best is yet to come as the Ufotable production will also soon become the first anime film in history to enter the $100 million club at the North American circuit.

Infinity Castle Box Office Summary

US Box Office: $75.6 million

Japan Box Office: $222.2 million (¥32.73B)

International Box Office: $178 million

Worldwide Box Office: $475.8 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle US Box Office Day 3: Creates History Axing The Mugen Train’s Lifetime Run & 5 Major Records!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News