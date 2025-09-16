Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle surpassed every expectation at the US box office. The Japanese anime dark fantasy action film surpassed the entire lifetime run of The Mugen Train. That’s not it; Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has also axed five other major records in its opening weekend. Scroll below for a detailed day 3 report!

How much did Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earn in its first weekend in the US?

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Infinity Castle garnered a whopping $70.63 million in its opening weekend in the US. The early projections suggested a debut of over $35 million, but it has earned almost 2X, which is truly unbelievable!

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown at the US box office:

Previews: $11.4 million

Day 1: $21.6 million

Day 2: $21.6 million

Day 3: $16 million

Total: $70.63 million

Infinity Castle beats The Mugen Train’s lifetime

During its run in 2021, The Mugen Train grossed $49.9 million in the US. Within 48 hours of the big release, Infinity Castle ended up becoming the highest-grossing Demon Slayer movie at the North American market!

Compared to the lifetime earnings of The Mugen Train, Ufotable’s latest production has raked in 41% higher earnings.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle US Box Office Records

In only three days, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has clocked 5 big records at the US box office, truly rewriting history like never before for an anime film.

Check out the list of records below:

Biggest debut for any international film, surpassing the 1999 Pokémon: The First Movie ($31 million). Biggest opening for an animation film since the 2024 Moana 2 ($221 million). Highest opening for an R-rated animation film. 6th biggest opening ever for a September release. Biggest opening for Sony since the 2023 Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse ($120.5 million).

Only the sky is the limit for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle at the US box office and worldwide!

