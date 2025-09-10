Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle continues its streak of success at the Japanese box office. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Spirited Away. It has become the 2nd highest-grossing film in history and is only behind The Mugen Train. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Akaza’s Return was released in Japan on July 18, 2025. It has completed 55 days in theatres. As per Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle minted an estimated $780K on the 8th Wednesday. The overall earnings at the domestic box office have surged to $215.5 million (¥31.74 billion). In 55 days, the Ufotable production has registered 22.3 million admissions.

Infinity Castle beats Spirited Away

Spirited Away was the highest-grossing anime film in Japan since 2001, until The Mugen Train surpassed it in 2020. Now, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has also left Hayao Miyazaki’s directorial behind, which earned ¥31.68B ($261.2 million) in its lifetime, including re-releases.

Spirited Away had registered admissions of 24.3 million, becoming the 2nd most-watched anime film in Japan. Infinity Castle is on track to cross that milestone in the coming days!

The Mugen Train continues to be the highest-grossing anime film in Japan, with earnings of ¥40.75 billion. It will be interesting to see if the latest Demon Slayer film conquers the #1 spot in its original run.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office

Exciting times are ahead as Akaza’s Return is gearing up for release in major international circuits. In India, it has emerged as the highest-grossing anime film via pre-sales alone. The Japanese animated dark fantasy action film is also enjoying massive pre-release buzz in the UK and the US.

From 13 markets, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has accumulated $322 million at the worldwide box office as of Tuesday.

