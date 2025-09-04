Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has crossed the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office. Mind you, it is yet to be released in major overseas markets like the US. But how much does the Ufotable production need to beat The Mugen Train globally? Scroll below for a detailed comparison!

How much has Akaza’s Return earned at the worldwide box office?

As per the last update, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has crossed the $300 million mark at the worldwide box office. It has accumulated approximately $205.25 million in 48 days of its domestic run. The remaining sum comes from Taiwan, Korea, Hong Kong, and other overseas circuits.

Infinity Castle is currently the sixth highest-grossing anime film ever at the global box office. It is now chasing the lifetime earnings of The Boys And The Heron ($312.1 million) to officially enter the top five.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle vs The Mugen Train Box Office

Most would know, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train is the all-time #1 anime grosser at the worldwide box office. Haruo Sotozaki’s first film in the animated dark fantasy action film series earned $507.12 million in its global lifetime.

In comparison, Infinity Castle still needs a 69% boost in earnings to beat The Mugen Train worldwide. The latest Demon Slayer movie will be released in the US, Australia, and many other international circuits starting September 11, 2025. It will be a major event at the box office, continuing the streak of success and hopefully making its way to the #1 spot.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing anime films worldwide:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train: $507.12 million Your Name: $405.34 million Spirited Away: $395.58 million Suzume: $323.63 million The Boy and the Heron: $312.1 million

