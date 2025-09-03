James Gunn earned a reputation for his comic book movies. He attained global fame with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is the last film directed by James Gunn before he made DCU’s Superman. The DCU movie has been performing strongly at the box office, but it is still trailing by a huge gap behind GOTG Vol 3. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Superman’s box office collection worldwide

Gunn’s film has a strong grasp at the domestic box office as it is now the 3rd highest-grossing film of the year. It has accumulated $351.8 million domestically after over a month. It is just behind A Minecraft Movie and Lilo & Stitch domestically, as per Box Office Mojo. Meanwhile, across the overseas markets, the film has collected $259.8 million, which is not as strong as in North America, but still better. Altogether, the domestic total of the film is $611.6 million. Superman is the 6th highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the DCU film

North America – $351.8 million

International – $259.8 million

Worldwide – $611.6 million

Superman Vs Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

James Gunn’s last directorial was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, his last MCU movie as well. He then focused on the DCU and Superman. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, released in 2023, is the second highest-grossing film in the franchise. The movie collected $845.55 million in its worldwide run. The movie is also leading ahead of Superman with a $358.9 million domestic total and a $486.5 million international collection.

Gunn’s DCU movie is $233.9 million behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s global total. This gap is impossible to cover for the DCU movie now. Therefore, Gunn’s MCU movie is winning this race. However, with Superman’s strong performance, Gunn‘s future DCU movie will surely surpass his MCU trilogy movies worldwide. Superman will also beat GOTG Vol 3’s domestic haul of $358.9 million.

Superman, directed by James Gunn and featuring David Corenswet in the lead role, was released on July 11.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jurassic World Rebirth Worldwide Box Office: Inches Away From Beating This Oscar-Winning Pixar Flick & Climbing The All-Time Top 100 List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News