Disney and Universal are among the biggest production houses and distributors in Hollywood. Jurassic World Rebirth smashed past one Disney movie this year, but will remain below another, and they are Snow White and Lilo & Stitch. Meanwhile, in the all-time top 100 highest-grossers, Rebirth is tracking to beat an Oscar-winning Pixar flick, becoming the #94 highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Scarlett Johansson movie still has enough juice, and it has earned more than the comic book tentpoles—Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It has been minting profits now, and with good earnings from Japan, it is beating remarkable movies at the box office, climbing up the all-time box office charts domestically and globally.

How much has the film raked in worldwide so far?

According to the Box Office Mojo data, Jurassic World Rebirth has been earning strong numbers at the domestic box office even over sixty days of release. It has hit $338.3 million at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, overseas, the movie has earned over half a billion dollars. Its overseas cume is an impressive $518.13 million. Therefore, the worldwide collection is $856.4 million. However, it is tracking to stay below $900 million milestone at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the film

North America – $338.3 million

International – $518.1 million

Worldwide – $856.4 million

On track to beat Disney/Pixar’s Oscar-winning Inside Out

Inside Out, released in 2015, was created by Pixar for Disney. It collected $356.46 million domestically and $859.07 million worldwide, making it the 94th highest-grossing film ever at the box office. Jurassic World Rebirth is less than $4 million away from beating Inside Out and becoming the 94th all-time top grosser worldwide.

What does this mean for Jurassic World Rebirth?

For the unversed, Inside Out received the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It is also one of the best animated movies ever. The sequel became the all-time highest-grossing animated movie ever last year, but the title was snatched away by Ne Zha 2 in 2025. Beating the worldwide gross of a popular Pixar film like Inside Out strongly indicates Rebirth’s commercial success and popularity.

Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

