James Gunn stepped into DC with the promise of delivering something new and steady for fans, while moving the franchise away from Zack Snyder and Dwayne Johnson’s earlier approach. His first big test came with Superman, and two months into its theatrical run, the film has managed to keep its word. The movie is nearing the final phase of its box office run, still aiming to pull in as much revenue as possible before making way for the next titles in the DC lineup.

David Corenswet Wins Praise As The New Superman

David Corenswet took on the mantle of Superman this time, and the reception has been largely positive. Both critics and fans have praised his take on the hero in the red cape, which is a crucial win for Gunn’s vision of the DCU. Now, after 53 days on the big screen, Superman has collected over $611 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.

Superman Box Office Summary

North America – $351.8m

International – $259.8 m

Worldwide – $611.6m

Interestingly, more than 57 percent of this amount has come from the domestic market. The film crossed its break-even point a while ago and has been adding profit steadily, but its recent weekend performance has started showing worrying drops.

Superman Struggles At The Box Office In Recent Weekends

The last two weekends highlight the slowdown. Superman managed around $583K last Friday, showing a 91.5% jump from Thursday’s $304K. Saturday brought in $994K, while Sunday added $991K, for a total of about 2.1 million. None of the days crossed the one million mark, which once happened regularly for the movie. In fact, the last time it went past that number in a single day was back on August 23, when it earned 1.4 million. Even the Labor Day holiday failed to push it past the same barrier.

Comparisons With Freakier Friday & Fantastic Four

The comparisons make the decline even clearer. Lindsay Lohan’s Freakier Friday managed to cross $2.5 million in a single day last weekend, while its total three-day haul reached more than $6.6 million. That is over three times what Superman managed.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which has earned far less overall, still brought in $4.9 million last weekend, more than double what Superman could collect in the same period. These numbers underline how steeply the superhero’s weekend draw has fallen despite still being screened in more than 1,800 theatres.

Superman’s 7th Weekend Performance Showed Early Signs Of Decline

The 7th weekend was already pointing in this direction. Back then, Superman earned around $3.3 million across three days, but only one of those days managed to cross $1 million. It was a sign that the movie was slowing down and its hold over the audience was loosening. The 8th weekend made that slowdown obvious, and it is now likely that the coming weekends will bring even worse numbers, further cutting down the film’s box office momentum.

Despite this decline, Superman has been a financial success overall, and the profits speak for themselves. Yet the late-stage numbers show that audience interest is shifting away quickly, leaving James Gunn and DC with both a victory and a warning. The franchise has proved it can deliver profit, but the sustainability of audience attention remains the bigger challenge as new titles prepare to enter theatres.

