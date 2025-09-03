Zack Cregger’s horror film Weapons has been running strong for almost a month. Now in its fourth week and heading into its fifth weekend, the movie is showing no signs of slowing down. It has become a box office force in North America, where audiences have consistently filled theaters, pushing the film’s domestic success to impressive levels.

Weapons Crosses $100 Million Globally

Globally, Weapons has already crossed the $100 million milestone, and the total earnings currently sit close to $237 million, per Box Office Mojo. Now, with momentum building, the film looks set to break past $250 million soon.

Weapons Box Office Summary

North America – $135.2m

International – $101.5m

Worldwide – $236.7m

When it comes to Weapons, what stands out is the division of its earnings, where 57.1% of the total has come from the domestic market, while international sales make up the rest. Each day since release, the movie has earned more than a million dollars, a streak that shows the strong and steady interest of audiences, particularly in North America.

Weapons’ Weekend and Holiday Earnings Push Domestic Success

Last weekend alone, the domestic earnings of Weapons hit nearly $10.5 million. On Labor Day Monday, the film pulled in $2.6 million, almost double the previous Monday’s $1.4 million. Internationally, the United Kingdom has been the top contributor, followed by Spain, France, and Saudi Arabia, which have all shown consistent support.

Weapons vs The Conjuring Box Office Numbers

Now, Weapons is on track to surpass the domestic box office numbers of The Conjuring. The 2013 classic earned over $320 million worldwide, but most of its haul came from international audiences with 57.1% of its revenue coming from outside North America. While Weapons looks set to top The Conjuring domestically, it is unlikely to catch up globally.

The Conjuring built its reputation on stories inspired by paranormal cases linked to Ed and Lorraine Warren, later expanding into one of the most well-known horror franchises. The latest installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is arriving in theaters this weekend.

This year has been full of big wins for horror films, and for fans of the genre, the success of Weapons only adds to the thrill of what has already become a standout time for scary stories on the big screen.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Baaghi 4 Box Office Advance Booking (2 Days To Go): Beats Bhool Chuk Maaf Within 24 Hours, Tiger Shroff’s Film Sells 50K+ Tickets!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News