The Conjuring: Last Rites is the highly anticipated next installment in the Conjuring franchise, which has been a horror film mainstay ever since the original The Conjuring film was released in 2013. Similar to Saw, the first Conjuring film was directed by James Wan and became a sleeper hit before spawning the long-running horror franchise.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is the first film in the series since 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and is set to release on September 5. According to Box Office Theory, the film is predicted to open with a gross of $32-39 million at the box office, which would be a pretty strong result given the film’s genre and expected budget.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Is Predicted To Have A Strong Box Office Run

Box Office Theory predicts that The Conjuring: Last Rites will have a successful opening weekend, with the film expected to gross $32 million at the low end and $39 million at the high end. The analysis firm further projects that Conjuring: Last Rites will eventually have a domestic box office gross of $72.5 million at the low end, or $112 million at the high end.

If these projections hold true, Conjuring: Last Rites will be a profitable and successful release by the franchise’s standards, given that the Conjuring films have so far had manageable budgets of less than $40 million. If Box Office Theory’s most optimistic estimates come to fruition, The Conjuring: Last Rites will have the second-highest domestic box office gross behind the original film, which grossed $137 million in North America per Box Office Mojo.

Box Office Theory’s projections are supported by sample pre-sales matching, and sometimes exceeding, those of other horror genre films such as The Nun II and 2 Years Later.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Sees The Return Of The Warrens

The Conjuring: Last Rites is very loosely based on the real-life Smurl hauntings that reportedly took place between 1974 and 1989. These hauntings supposedly happened to Jack and Kanet Smurl, who lived in West Pittston, Pennsylvania and alleged that a demon had invaded their home.

Conjuring: Last Rites will follow the journey of demonologist Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) and spirit medium Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) as they investigate their next case of supernatural mystery after the events of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The film is directed by Michael Chaves, who also directed the previous film in the series, and it is set to release on September 5, 2025.

