James Gunn’s Superman opened the doors to a new chapter in the DC Universe, and the beginning looks promising. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, the film has been playing in theatres for nearly two months and is slowly approaching the end of its theatrical run after a successful streak at the box office. This new take on the Man of Steel struck the right chord with audiences in North America, especially at a time when most superhero films, such as Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four, failed to make much of an impression.

Superman Expected To Surpass American Sniper’s Domestic Record

Since its release on July 9, 2025, Superman has earned around $607.2 million worldwide, with $348.4 million from North America alone, per Box Office Mojo. This places the film only a couple of million short of reaching the $350 million domestic mark, a figure achieved a decade ago by Bradley Cooper and Clint Eastwood’s American Sniper.

Superman Box Office Summary

North America – $348.4 million

International – $258.8 million

Worldwide – $607.2 million

American Sniper, directed by Clint Eastwood, had a remarkable domestic run but struggled internationally, never passing the $200 million mark. However, despite its limited worldwide reach, it became a cultural success and even claimed an Oscar.

In contrast, Superman has not only exceeded that international number but also gone beyond American Sniper’s worldwide total of $547.6 million. By the end of the weekend, Superman is likely to surpass American Sniper’s domestic gross of $350 million as well, setting a new mark for modern superhero films in the US market.

Superman Joins The List Of Highest-Grossing Superhero Movies

On a larger scale, Superman has strengthened its position in the global rankings. It currently ranks 49th among the highest-grossing superhero films worldwide, per The Numbers, just behind Hugh Jackman’s Logan. It is in the top 25 for domestic superhero box office, sitting below Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

James Gunn’s Vision Reshapes The DCU Storyline

For James Gunn, this success is more than a financial milestone. He is building the DC Universe in a new direction, separating it from Zack Snyder’s earlier approach that shaped the franchise in the past years. Superman also introduced the new Justice Gang alongside Peacemaker, and is now apparently creating links with the upcoming Batman film under the same connected universe. The Peacemaker series has already aligned itself with this timeline, replacing the old Justice League ending with the newly formed Justice Gang. This change was first shown within Superman itself.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Weapons Box Office: Zack Cregger’s Horror Smash Eyes Bram Stoker’s Dracula’s Record While Entering Top 20 Highest-Grossing Domestic Horror Movies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News