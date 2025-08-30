Zack Cregger has returned with his second feature, and the results are remarkable. His new film, Weapons, is moving through its fourth consecutive week at the box office without slowing down. The movie has gone far beyond initial projections, becoming a record-breaking run and stacking revenue as if it were a routine business. What makes the success more striking is that it comes at a time when major titles like Superman, Fantastic Four, and F1 are also running in theatres, yet none are shaking their momentum.

Weapons Is Now Closing in on Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Weapons has already gone past the lifetime earnings of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws and Nicole Kidman’s The Others. At present it has collected over $213 million worldwide, with $122 million of that amount coming from North America alone, per Box Office Mojo. The rest has flowed in from international markets, placing it only $2 million behind Francis Ford Coppola’s celebrated adaptation Bram Stoker’s Dracula ($215.8m).

Weapons Box Office Summary

North America – $122.1 million

International – $91.8 million

Worldwide – $213.9 million

While there have been many adaptations of Dracula, Coppola’s 1992 version is still the most celebrated and chilling. Bram Stoker’s original novel also inspired the infamous vampire Nosferatu, which has been adapted for the screen twice. And now, to be on the verge of surpassing such a film underlines how far Weapons has reached.

Weapons Domestic Box Office Numbers Show Strong Support

Although it has yet to surpass Dracula’s worldwide earnings, Weapons has already exceeded its domestic total by over $40 million. That margin highlights the immense local reception the movie is enjoying. The North American audience has embraced it enthusiastically, carrying it far beyond many horror milestones.

Weapons Enters the Top 20 Highest Grossing (Domestic) Horror Movies

The film has now entered the top 20 highest-grossing domestic horror films ever. It has already gone ahead of The Nun and is trailing behind Jordan Peele’s Nope from 2022. The numbers suggest that overtaking that movie is only a matter of time.

If this dream run continues, Weapons could even aim for the top 10. The 2018 reboot of Halloween holds the 10th spot at $159 million. That means another $37 million is still required, a challenge but not beyond reach considering the film’s pace.

The past weekend brought in strong returns, and the current one looks to follow the same pattern. The buzz continues to grow, audience turnout shows no signs of dipping, and the film has already passed its break-even point. Every additional ticket sold is now profit, and Zack Cregger’s horror film keeps cementing its place as one of the most talked-about box office runs in recent memory.

