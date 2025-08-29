Marvel is making a strong move with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and its streaming popularity is rising even before it leaves theaters. The MCU has finally brought Marvel’s First Family to the small screen, and even though the movie’s box office performance is modest, it is expected to top $500 million.

The first step for this franchise is solid, as critics and fans are responding positively, giving it an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Those who missed it in theaters will soon get the chance to watch it at home, but there’s a catch.

Disney+ Preview Pushes Fantastic Four Up The Charts

The movie is not available for streaming yet, but Marvel Studios released a special preview on Disney+. The sneak peek is already climbing the charts, showing that excitement for the Fantastic Four is strong.

According to FlixPatrol, The Fantastic Four: First Steps | A Special Look ranks seventh on Disney+’s most-watched movies list. Only one other MCU film, Thunderbolts, appears in the top ten, sitting at third after its August 27 release. The preview’s high performance signals a promising streaming future.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Possible Disney+ Release Dates

The fans are eager to know when they can see the full movie at home or rewatch it after the theaters. Marvel’s past release patterns give some clues. Captain America: Brave New World spent 103 days in theaters before streaming on Disney+, suggesting a November 5 release for the Fantastic Four. Thunderbolts followed a 117-day gap, pointing to a possible November 19 streaming debut. Either way, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will likely arrive on Disney+ in November, per Screenrant, giving fans a chance to enjoy the MCU’s new heroes from home.

