Taylor Swift revealed her engagement to Travis Kelce on August 26 and the announcement landed with an unexpected sting for Blake Lively. The timing left many convinced it was no accident as Lively had turned 38 the day before and yet before the candles cooled, Swift shared the news that she had accepted Kelce’s proposal weeks earlier. The overlap left fans speculating that Swift intentionally shifted the spotlight away from her former friend’s birthday.

Blake Lively’s Birthday Overshadowed By Engagement News

The reaction was immediate online. Some pointed out that Swift could have revealed the engagement any other day but chose that moment instead. Others highlighted how Lively’s social media stayed silent, not only on Swift’s announcement but even around her birthday.

Observers read the quiet as a clear signal that the friendship had reached its end. The absence of Ryan Reynolds’ traditional joking birthday post for his wife only added to the sense that the celebration was muted this year.

One individual tweeted on X, “Taylor Swift being engaged is so irrelevant to my happiness and the world keeps spinning… BUT it’s quite funny she chose to announce it on Blake Lively’s birthday. Fair play Tay.” Another added, “Taylor announcing her engagement on Blake Lively’s birthday pretty much solidifies that she cut that friendship off if u ask me.”

A third echoed, “Why haven’t I seen anything about Taylor posting her engagement on Blake Lively’s birthday.” Someone else wrote, “Imagine it’s yr bday on Aug 25 & no one gives a damn! Next day on Aug 26, yr former best friend announces she’s engaged. Blake lively is radio silent on her socials. Being ignored on yr bday is one thing. But to not even acknowledge yr former bestie engagement means it’s over!😂”

Blake Lively reportedly has not congratulated Taylor Swift on her engagement to Travis Kelce, following the end of their long-time friendship earlier this year. A source told the Daily Mail, “Blake didn’t reach out [following the engagement announcement] and isn’t going to. This isn’t the time. What would be the point of reaching out now? It really makes no sense. [Lively] has bigger fish to fry,” the insider added, referring to the actress’s ongoing legal issues with Justin Baldoni.

Legal Drama Added Strain To Taylor Swift & Blake Lively’s Friendship

Lively had other battles weighing on her. She remains tied up in a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, a case that pulled Swift into the drama when she was subpoenaed as a potential witness. Swift’s team strongly objected, insisting she had nothing to do with the dispute. The legal entanglement marked a turning point, with Swift cutting Lively from her inner circle long before the engagement news.

Blake Lively Not Invited To The Wedding?

Behind the scenes, Lively has reportedly told people she does not expect to be invited to the wedding and has finally accepted that her friendship with Swift is finished. Those close to Swift say there is no coming back from the damage done. Swift’s camp believes Lively exploited her by drawing the singer into the legal battle, despite Swift being the godmother of Lively’s children. According to them, Swift is loyal to her circle, but once that trust is broken, reconciliation is off the table.

“Lively has no one to blame but herself. Taylor is a girl’s girl, and she loves her friends. She will bend over backward for them, but when that trust is broken, there is no going back,” an insider told RadarOnline.

The silence from Lively after the engagement news seemed louder than any statement she could have made. For both women, the split appears permanent.

