The shocking legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni shook the world when the lawsuits first came out. Detailed documents, pictures of texts, massive allegations, and more came to light during the process as the It Ends With Us stars delved deeply into a war against one another.

Meanwhile, in the midst of it all several other names also became involved including Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds and one of her closest friends, pop star Taylor Swift. A new report has claimed that the latter feels used by the actress after being dragged into the lawsuit mess between the two.

Does Taylor Swift Feel Used By Blake Lively Amid Her Legal Battle Against Justin Baldoni?

According to Page Six, the Reputation singer who has often been seen hanging out with Blake on dinners, lunches, and parties “cannot help but feel used” in this entire situation. A source told the portal that Taylor “doesn’t appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons” referring to the leaked texts.

For the unversed, as per the text messages revealed between Blake and Justin, she allegedly wrote, “If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons,” as per the director’s counter lawsuit against the actress.

She continued the text, “For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.” Justin then responded to Blake with a text of his own and took names of the “dragons” she was referring to in her text. “I really love what you did,” he responded.

Referring to their experience together, he said that it does help, “Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor),” he stated. With her name being mentioned in the lawsuit and the texts revealed, Taylor is allegedly not happy about any of the mess.

As previously mentioned, the source claimed the Cruel Summer hitmaker is not happy about Blake calling her one of her dragons. “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation,” the insider further said.

The two have been friends for years, going back to as early as 2015 which was ten years ago and is a testament to how close and connected they are.

“Taylor cherishes genuine friendships, but she can’t help but feel used at this point” and she really just “wants to keep out of this drama as much as possible,” the source alleged. Taylor has not commented on the ongoing drama between Blake and Justin. She wrapped up her Eras Tour in 2024 and has been working on her music and supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce.

