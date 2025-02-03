While both were nominated for awards — Swift for Taylor Swift: The Eras concert movie and Emma Stone for her performance in Poor Things — it was a backstage question about Swift’s reaction to Stone’s win that set the stage for some major laughs.

After taking home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, Stone was faced with a curveball from a reporter. Instead of focusing on her win, the question was about Swift cheering for her. Stone’s reply? “What an a**hole am I right?” The crowd lost it. Laughter echoed through the room as Stone delivered the line like a pro, giving the moment an effortless, comedic touch.

But, of course, she wasn’t done. Stone, ever the good sport, hopped back to the microphone to clarify that she’s known Taylor Swift for almost 20 years and was genuinely thrilled to have her there supporting her. “She was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful, and… Yes, what an a**hole,” she concluded with a smile.

Swift and Stone’s friendship is a fan favorite, and their hilarious back-and-forth at the Globes only solidified their bond in the eyes of fans. Social media exploded with love for the two. One X user (formerly Twitter) wrote, “I love their friendship so much.” Another chimed in, “This damn reporter be asking the dumbest question.” And some even went full-on fan mode, saying, “MAKE HER HOST IM BEGGING.”

But, of course, not everyone got the joke. Some took it a little too seriously, with one user commenting, “Hilarious… Jk. Meh.” Another added, “Guess Emma can’t take a joke either.” Tough crowd, right? But let’s be real—when you’re holding a Golden Globe, you can afford to shake off the negativity.

Stone’s win for Poor Things was a huge moment in its own right, but this backstage banter with Swift added a little extra sparkle to the evening. So, no matter how the critics took it, the real takeaway is that these two women—both wildly successful and obviously supportive of one another—just proved that true friendship is what matters most.

