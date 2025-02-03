Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was discreetly transported from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to Brooklyn Hospital late on January 30 for a medical procedure.

The 55-year-old rap mogul, currently awaiting trial on serious charges including sex trafficking, reportedly needed an MRI after experiencing knee pain.

Sean Diddy Combs’ Swift Hospital Visit

According to RadarOnline, sources close to the situation revealed that the procedure occurred around 10 pm. Combs swiftly returned to his cell afterward to avoid drawing attention to his health concerns within the detention center.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for anyone in our custody to include medical status or medical trips,” a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said.

Law enforcement sources confirmed they were notified about the hospital visit “just in case it was leaked and they would have chaos.”

Sean Diddy Combs’ Christmas Breakdown

Combs’ trip to the hospital follows an earlier incident during Christmas when he requested to be transferred to a prison hospital, claiming he felt on the verge of a breakdown. However, the guards reportedly denied his request.

“With his high-powered legal team, Diddy thought he’d be out on bail by now,” an insider claimed. “Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him. He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he’s been using while he’s been behind bars.”

They added, “It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it.”

Sean Diddy Combs Facing Serious Allegations

The Bad Boy Records founder, besides his ongoing legal battles for sex trafficking, racketeering, and other serious charges, is now facing multiple sexual assault lawsuits from three women who accuse him of drugging and assaulting them in incidents dating back to 2019.

These new allegations, filed by a New York attorney, follow the explosive lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in late 2023, which accused him of rape and abuse. After that suit was filed, Combs quickly settled with Ventura. Still, the case took a darker turn when a hotel security video surfaced showing him physically abusing her, leading to a public apology.

