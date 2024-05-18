Casandra “Cassie” Ventura’s husband, Alex Fine, is standing behind his wife after a 2016 video of Sean “Diddy” Combs appearing to assault the singer physically surfaced online.

The “Me & U” singer, who was in a volatile on again-off again relationship with Diddy from 2007 to 2018, sued the Bad Boy Records Founder, alleging years of physical and s*xual abuse. In the federal lawsuit filed in November 2023, Cassie Ventura cited a 2016 incident in a hotel room where Diddy allegedly attacked her as she was trying to flee him. While Diddy settled the federal lawsuit with Cassie, he vehemently denied the accusations.

On May 17, 2024, CNN obtained surveillance footage from the hotel that appeared to show Diddy violently attacking Cassie Ventura near a hotel elevator as she was trying to leave. The alleged footage showed Diddy, clad in a towel, running through the corridor to intercept a female from leaving. After catching up to her, he was seen physically assaulting the victim before dragging her away from the surveillance cameras.

Shortly after the footage surfaced online, Cassie Ventura’s husband, Alex Fine, took to Instagram and slammed abusers, saying, “Men who hurt women hate women.”

He wrote, “Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect these people aren’t men,” the letter stated. “As men, violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the utmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women.”

Fine also encouraged victims of domestic abuse to seek out help, writing, “I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals. To the women and children, you’re not alone, and you are heard. If you need help, call the domestic violence hotline at (800) 799-7233.”

Here’s everything we know about Cassie Ventura’s husband, Alex Fine, in the wake of his statement supporting his wife.

Who is Cassie Ventura’s husband Alex Fine?

Cassie Ventura met Alex Fine, a 33-year-old personal trainer, months after she broke up with Diddy. In the lawsuit filed last year, Cassie alleged she finally broke it off with Diddy in 2018 after the rap mogul allegedly r*ped her.

The “Me & U” singer first teased her relationship with Fine in December 2018, two months after confirming her breakup with Diddy. According to PEOPLE, Alex Fine, who grew up in Lake Orion, Michigan, played football for Central Michigan University before starting his career as a personal trainer. The publication, citing sources, reported that Fine was Diddy’s personal trainer before Cassie became his client.

The couple, who met at a gym, married in 2019, and welcomed their first child together, Frankie, in December. In 2021, they announced the birth of their second daughter, Sunny.

While Cassie’s husband did not name Diddy in his Instagram statement, he addressed abuse survivors, saying, “Find the men and women who help and love. To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you. To all the survivors, you’re not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well-being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish.”

Alex Fine concluded his lengthy Instagram post apologising to the survivors and adding, “To the abusers, you’re done, you’re not safe anymore, you’re not protected anymore. The men by your side are just as weak.”

