Billie Eilish is a renowned music artist and has achieved immense fame and acclaim at a young age. She bagged the Academy Award for the second time this year for her song in Barbie. Eilish is currently the hot topic because of her latest album. Billie released her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. The young songstress’ popularity did not come easy; she faced bullying and abuse online. The Oscar winner opened up about it once, which was heartbreaking.

She was born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell. She rose to fame with her debut single, Ocean Eyes, produced by her brother Finneas O’Connell, with whom she collaborates on music. Her popularity soared after the release of her fifth single, Bad Guy. She has about nine Grammys, two Oscars, and tons of other awards and honors. She is the youngest ever to win two Oscars, at 22.

Billie Eilish has over 119 million followers on Instagram. Nowadays, online bullying has become prominent, and every celebrity is a victim of it. A few years back, in an interview with BBC opened up about the constant abuse and social media bullying. She admitted that it was ruining her life. Billie said, “I stopped reading comments fully. It’s way worse than it’s ever been right now.”

At the BRIT Awards, after winning the Best International Female Solo, she became emotional on the stage as she addressed the online abuse. The Barbie singer said, “I’ve felt very hated recently…and when I was on the stage and I saw all you guys smiling at me, it genuinely made me want to cry.”

For the unversed, Justin Bieber was Billie Eilish’s mentor, and she once revealed how the Sorry crooner helped her deal with fame and navigate the music industry. Justin once revealed being worried about Billie due to the online hatred towards her. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music Beats 1, Justin once said, “I don’t want her to go through what I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me, I’m just a call away.”

Billie Eilish has come a long way and is now one of the most accomplished music artists of the present generation. She is continuing to win hearts with her music. Her third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, was released on May 17 and has ten songs about life under the spotlight and complicated relationships.

It is available on music streaming platforms.

