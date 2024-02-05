On February 4, the music industry witnessed its biggest award night, the Grammy Awards 2024. Women dominated this year’s nominations, with Miley Cyrus, SZA, and Taylor Swift taking home some of the night’s biggest awards. Amidst all the celebrations, Kanye West has gone viral on social media as an old video of him urinating on a Grammy Award resurfaces.

The rapper, who also goes by Ye, is known for his controversies. One of his most talked about moments was humiliating Taylor at a music award event. He hijacked Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs. In 2016, he rekindled the incident in people’s minds with his controversial lyrics from the track Famous. He wrote, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have s*x. Why? I made that b*tch famous.” Taylor was just 19 years old back then. Two days after the VMAs incident, Taylor revealed that Ye called her and apologized sincerely.

In 2020, Kanye West left the social media in shock by sharing a clip of him seemingly urinating on one of his Grammys. The clip has resurfaced and gone viral on X [formerly Twitter] amid the Grammy Awards 2024. He posted the video after a chain of multiple tweets about freeing the music industry from modern-day slavery, per E! News. He reportedly wrote, “Trust me … I WONT STOP,” alongside his video.

Kanye West criticized the music industry and the NBA as ‘modern-day slave ships.’ He also raised concerns about artists’ need to own their work and highlighted that in this streaming world, “master ownership is everything.” He believed it was the bulk of the income, especially in 2020 as the pandemic hit the world. In one of his Tweets, he wrote, “When you sign a music deal, you sign away your rights. Without the masters, you can’t do anything with your own music. Someone else controls where it’s played and when it’s played. Artists have nothing accept [sic] the fame, touring and merch.”

He also pointed out that artists got comfortable with not having what they deserve and with the small amount of money they make from touring and everything else. Kanye also ranted about how he was the only one who could speak on this as he made multi-billions outside of music and vowed to change this. He was allegedly blocked from Twitter after the pee incident, but fortunately for him, the rapper was nominated for the prestigious honor the following year and in 2022.

When Kanye West posted the video on Twitter, people shared their interesting reactions. One person wrote, “Definitely didn’t wake up this morning thinking i was gonna see Kanye west pee on a Grammy Award… but ok sure….”

Another said, “Damn Kanye West pee’d on his Grammy award, and still got nominated for the 2020 Grammies for “Best Christian/gospel album (Jesus is king album).”

One stated, “Somebody stop this man & get him some mental help!”

And, “U talking about Grammy Kanye west pee on grammy because it was of no use to him.”

Semilore has now posted it on X, and you can check it out here:

Beyoncé now controlling Grammy😂😂😂😂 Just because you want your Daughter to win a Grammy at a tender age… Updating profile now after weeks of nominations… Kanye west peeing on Grammy make sense now.. pic.twitter.com/bxnPc3jKRM — Semilore (@DSFspeaks) December 15, 2020

A few days back, he snatched a reporter’s phone after asking him about his alleged controlling behavior towards his wife, Bianca Censori. There’s not a single day that goes by when Ye is not in the news.

