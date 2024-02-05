Pirates of the Caribbean is not only a popular Disney franchise but a commercially successful one. When Johnny Depp got fired from Disney, there were reports about a Reboot with a female lead, and Margot Robbie’s name came up to feature in it. However, things never really happened, and nothing substantial was reported. The Barbie star also responded negatively to the news. Now, an industry scooper has revealed that the project has not been wholly shelved! Scroll below for more!

The Disney franchise earned millions at the worldwide box office, especially because of Depp’s fantastic performance as Captain Jack Sparrow. There are five movies in the series; the first was released in 2003, with the last in 2017. Depp lost the franchise because of his controversial divorce and defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

A few days back, a fan-made Pirates of the Caribbean 6 trailer with Jenna Ortega joining Johnny Depp in the cast went viral. Now that Johnny has emerged as a winner in the trial against Amber, fans want him back in the iconic role and share their versions of the supposed movie’s poster and trailers. Industry insider Daniel Richtman has claimed that Disney is still working on a Pirates of the Caribbean film with a female lead.

The scooper has also claimed that The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is being eyed for a role named Anne in this female-led Pirates of the Caribbean. According to Richtman, Disney “wants a younger cast of pirates looking for a hidden treasure.”

Meanwhile, few are excited about the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot, but most reacted negatively to this scoop as they joined in unison and demanded that Johnny Depp return. Check out some of the reactions of the netizens on X.

One user wrote, “no thanks Disney, no pirates without Johnny Depp.”

Another suggested, “Seriously, without Johnny Depp, you can keep the movie.”

A third user quipped, “lol, omg, this would bomb so hard.”

One user stated, “They’re never going to outdue Jack Sparrow. The pirates movies are nothing without Sparrow. Just give it up, please.”

A netizen questioned, “Ayo left mid Thunderbolt for this crap??”

Followed by one saying, “They never learn, no one wants this.”

One person wrote, “Female led? Nah, it won’t fly unless Depp is Jack Sparrow.”

Another said, “We want Johnny Depp back.”

One said, “Woke pirates now. We want Johnny Depp back.”

And, “no johnny deep me no watccch.”

The upcoming female-led ‘PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN’ movie is still in the works at Disney. Ayo Edebiri is being eyed to star as a character named Anne. They want a younger cast of pirates looking for a hidden treasure. (Via: @RPK_NEWS1) pic.twitter.com/LQjtaQc7cC — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) February 5, 2024

Previously, Margot Robbie told Vanity Fair that the female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie is dead at Disney. She said, “We had an idea, and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool.” She added, “But I guess they don’t want to do it.”

Reports about Pirates of the Caribbean with potentially Margot Robbie in the lead first came out in 2020, and Variety’s report claimed that the film was in early development.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Taylor Swift Surprises At The Grammy Awards 2024 With A New Album Announcement, Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News