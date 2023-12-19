Would you blame Disney for allegedly ditching Johnny Depp after he was accused of domestic violence? The answer could be debatable. On the one hand, we are witnessing Warner Bros suffer as they continue to include Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. But of course, JD had delivered five successful movies and some massive box office collections to the studios. They should have been considerate as anyone is “innocent until proven guilty.” Scroll below to know how he felt about it all!

Back in May 2016, Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard filed for divorce and gained a restraining order against him. She accused him of domestic violence. He faced a boycott from Hollywood and even lost massive projects. After losing in the libel trial, JD was also ousted from Fantastic Beasts 3 despite shooting for a day.

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 was moving ahead without Johnny Depp

Fans were heartbroken when they learned Disney had allegedly dropped Johnny Depp from his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow. Pirates Of The Caribbean spin-off was also announced with Margot Robbie in the lead. However, it was later shelved due to reasons unknown. But after whatever happened, The Rum Diary star had made up his mind that he would never work with the studio again.

In 2022, Johnny Depp fought the $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post. She claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse, an allegation that he claimed deeply impacted his professional career.

During the trial, Amber‘s lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn, read out a 2018 article by DailyMail that claimed Disney was already planning to cut ties with Johnny.

Johnny Depp slammed Disney for ditching him after Amber Heard’s allegations

Asked about the same, Johnny Depp reacted, “I wasn’t aware of that, but it doesn’t surprise me. Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I’m sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point.”

Amber Heard’s lawyer was fixated on proving that Johnny wasn’t anyway interested in collaborating for Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 with Disney.

Johnny Depp confirmed he will never return for Pirates Of The Caribbean 6

He questioned, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film? Correct?”

To this, Johnny Depp responded, “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn” breaking a million hearts!

Johnny eventually won the defamation case against Amber Heard and was offered $10.35 million in damages. He, however, settled the case with his ex-wife for $1 million.

What are Johnny Depp & Amber Heard upto these days?

Currently, JD is trying his best to revive his Hollywood career. He was last seen in the French film Jeanne du Barry. He also has been touring with his band, Hollywood Vampires.

On the personal front, Depp has been living a peaceful life in the Bahamas.

Amber Heard, on the other hand, has moved away from Hollywood and is now living in Spain. On the professional front, she will be next seen in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom aka Aquaman 2.

